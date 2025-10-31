Xsolla becomes resident of Azerbaijan’s Technopark as it plots local industry investment

Azerbaijan now counts over 60 game studios publishing titles on international platforms.

Technopark residents enjoy 10-year tax exemptions, enabling Xsolla to make long-term investments in the local games industry.

The Xsolla–IDDA Incubation Program launched in May 2025 as the country’s first international games incubator.

Games commerce company Xsolla has gained resident status at Azerbaijan’s Technopark which operates under the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA).

The move will allow Xsolla to support Azerbaijan’s digital ecosystem. The country now hosts over 60 game development studios releasing games internationally, with young developers gaining funding through incubation programs.

The country's Technopark is also home to 149 residents with 10-year exemptions from various taxes and duties, enabling Xsolla to make long-term investments in the country’s games industry.

Ecosystem development

Launched in May 2025, the Xsolla–IDDA Incubation Program was Azerbaijan’s first international games incubator, supporting 10 local teams through mentorship and Demo Day cash awards.

Building on this, Xsolla and IDDA plan to expand collaboration through Xsolla Academy, new incubation waves, and acceleration programs to develop local talent and connect them globally.

Azerbaijan also now hosts Xsolla’s third global R&D centre, set to become a key innovation hub for the Caucasus and Central Asia.

“We are pleased to welcome Xsolla, one of the world’s leading games companies, as a resident of our Technopark," said Azerbaijan Technopark chairman Farid Osmanov.

“The presence of such global innovators in Azerbaijan unequivocally strengthens the country’s gaming ecosystem. And we expect IDDA’s collaboration with Xsolla to further stimulate innovation and foster the growth of IT talent in the region."

Xsolla president Chris Hewish commented: “Azerbaijan is building something unique - an ecosystem that is creative, ambitious, and globally connected. Our commitment goes beyond incubation or short-term programs.

“We are looking into long-term investments that cover infrastructure, human capital, and ecosystem development. And we are going to encourage our partners and affiliated studios to come to Azerbaijan, bringing even greater opportunities for growth.”