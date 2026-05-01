Xsolla partners with PocketGamer.biz for regional Top Game Maker reports

We are delighted to announce that PocketGamer.biz has partnered with global video game commerce company Xsolla for a series of regional Top Game Maker lists to celebrate the world’s hottest studios.

These regional lists, such as the Top 30 US Mobile Game Makers list and Top 30 MENA, cover developers and publishers of all sizes who we think are at the top of their game.

Now we’re partnered with Xsolla to extend these regional lists around the world across both established and emerging markets, highlighting talented teams across platforms. Xsolla operates as the merchant of record for more than 60% of the top 100 highest-grossing games, powering commerce across more than 200 geographies.

We’re kicking off the partnership with the imminent release of the Top 50 UK Game Makers, celebrating the most exciting games companies in the country.

Throughout the year at our Pocket Gamer Connects events, including in Malmö, Barcelona, Shanghai, Helsinki and Bangkok, as well as Gamescom, we’ll be publishing Top 30 lists covering the Nordics, the Iberian Peninsula, Europe, China, Southeast Asia and MENA.

We’ll continue into next year with a new Top 50 UK Game Makers and the Top 50 North America.

If you think your company should be on one of these lists, or you believe someone else should be considered for inclusion, be sure to let us know all about why you/they deserve to be among the best via our lobbying form right here.

Each list will be accompanied by a special report exploring the games industry in the associated region, with insights from local experts, a detailed look at local opportunities and challenges for developers, and data deep dives on the regional market.

"The most exciting growth in gaming right now is happening in markets which rarely get the spotlight," said Xsolla chief marketing and growth officer Berkley Egenes.

"PocketGamer.biz has built the deepest editorial reach into these regions and the Regional Top Game Maker Awards recognise the studios driving this growth. This partnership gives us the chance to combine what we see across 200+ geographies with PocketGamer.biz’s regional expertise to create something the industry genuinely needs: sustained, data-informed coverage of the markets that are shaping the future of games.

“We're not just sponsoring an awards program. We're investing in a long-term platform for elevating the developers and the regions that deserve more attention."