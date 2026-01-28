Yodo1 launches IPVerse platform for in-game IP licensing

In-game collaborations have increased by 280% since 2020, raising the stakes for live service titles.

Yodo1 claims poorly matched IP partnerships can damage player growth and long-term retention.

IPVerse covers mobile, console, and PC markets with specialised insight into China.

Yodo1 Games has launched a free data intelligence platform for IP and licensing named IPVerse.

The company said IPVerse is designed to help game developers make in-game collaborations using global and regional data instead of guesswork.

IPVerse data shows in-game collaborations have grown by 280% since 2020, increasing the risk for live games where poorly matched IP partnerships can hurt player growth and long-term retention.

As a way to lower risk, Yodo1 said it unifies live and historical data from 80,000 in-game events, 20,000 brands, and 15,000 games across mobile, console, and PC, offering insights, including China-specific intelligence.

Data-driven discovery

The developer said IPVerse also offers tools to identify high-performing IPs, spot emerging brand opportunities by comparing market and social data, and generate AI-driven IP recommendations tailored to each game.

“Yodo1 has created IPVerse to streamline the highly fragmented process of identifying valuable in-game collaborations,” said Yodo1 Games product lead Eliyar Eziz.

“As the games market evolves, studios prioritise player retention, making strategic IP partnerships crucial for growth. Traditionally, decisions have depended on intuition and scattered data, leading to costly mistakes.

“IPVerse resolves this by providing a comprehensive view of global trends and specialised regional insights, including a deep dive into the Chinese market, enabling developers to identify ideal partnerships confidently.”

IPVerse is available to try for free here.