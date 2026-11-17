Zynga has expanded its free Access All Areas virtual studio to India, Canada and the United States after its UK launch.

The programme uses a 360-degree virtual tour and interactive activities to introduce young people to careers in game development.

Zynga has expanded its Access All Areas virtual studio programme to India, Canada and the United States following its launch in the UK.

The free online experience is designed to introduce young people to careers in game development through a 360-degree virtual tour of a studio. It features interactive environments, behind-the-scenes content and interviews with industry professionals.

The website covers career paths across several areas of the games industry, including art, design, coding, data science, storytelling and software engineering.

It also introduces users to developers and shows how their skills and interests can lead to jobs in the sector.

Interactive learning

Access All Areas includes three interactive experiences designed to give students and educators practical insight into game development. The Sound Studio lets users experiment with game audio and explore how sound affects gameplay.

The Animation Studio introduces the mechanics behind gameplay and character movement, while Hot Seat Shuffle tests industry knowledge through a fast-paced challenge.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring Access All Areas to young people around the world," said Zynga senior manager of global inclusion & impact Amelia Avery-Bradley.

“The games industry thrives on creativity and fresh perspectives, and we want more people, regardless of their background or location, to see a future for themselves in game development."