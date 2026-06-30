Zynga’s CSR 2 celebrates 10th anniversary with 530m cars collected

CSR 2: Realistic Drag Racing celebrated its 10th anniversary on June 29th, 2026.

In 10 years, the game has grown to feature more than 600 unique cars with 530m collected by players.

Zynga and NaturalMotion’s CSR 2: Realistic Drag Racing is celebrating its 10th anniversary with "an exciting, sweeping campaign" meant to give something back to players.

An anniversary update has brought a number of interactive events as well as new content designed to celebrate the decade-long legacy. There’s a new Celebration Track, a garage theme, a treasure hunt, a new permanent collection and more.

Over the years, CSR 2 has grown to feature more than 600 unique cars, with players collecting 530 million of them and performing 13 billion upgrades. Zynga called this "massive digital fleet" a reflection of a dedicated global community fuelling the game’s success since launch.

10 years on the track

CSR 2 first launched on June 29th, 2016 for iOS and Android. It followed four years after the first Custom Street Racing, commonly known as CSR Racing, released in 2012.

According to AppMagic estimates, over the decade CSR 2 has generated $859.3m in gross player spending, earning millions per month from the offset and peaking during the pandemic. Its most lucrative month ever was January 2021, having made $13.2m.

Even 10 years on from release, it’s still making at least $3m per month with a majority audience in the US, representative of 61% of lifetime spend.

"Our players are the engine that keeps CSR 2 running. This anniversary is all about saying 'thank you' to our veteran players and welcoming new racers," said NaturalMotion executive director licensing and partnerships James Hans.

"As we look to the next 10 years, we’re committed to delivering even deeper levels of customisation and competition for our global community."

Read more about CSR 2 on our sister site, PocketGamer.com.