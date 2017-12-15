News

Reliance Games partners with WWE on branded fighting game WWE Mayhem

Deputy Editor

Indian mobile games developer Reliance Games has partnered with the WWE on a new wrestling-based brawler called WWE Mayhem.

The game itself uses a combat system similar to Netmarble's Marvel: Contest of Champions, with players engaging in one-on-one combat with WWE wrestlers. It features a fully-fledged single-player campaign along with online PvP.

WWE Mayhem contains numerous wrestlers both past and present, including The Rock, John Cena, Roman Reigns, and more. Players can also scan in WWE Retro Figures created by Mattel to unlock additional content.

What's cooking?

"WWE Mayhem captures all the energy, excitement and emotion of WWE's live action in a mobile experience that any fan can enjoy," said Casey Collins, WWE Executive Vice President, Consumer Products.

"This new mobile game provides us with another opportunity to engage a global fan base that consumes content across platforms."

WWE has been licensing itself to numerous mobile developers throughout 2017. Both Scopely and Sega have launched games using the license during the year, and Glu Mobile is currently developing a game using the brand.


