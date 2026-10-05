Elena Lobova of Burny Games confirmed for PGC Nordics

Elena Lobova, head of strategic partnerships at Burny Games, is the latest name confirmed for Pocket Gamer Connects Nordics, taking place in Helsinki on October 20th and 21st, where she'll join the panel "Ending Well: The Art Of Killing Your Game."

Whether it's a prototype that never finds its audience, a project that loses strategic fit, or a live game nearing the end of its lifecycle, every studio faces difficult decisions about when to let go.

The panel will explore how studios balance creative ambition with commercial reality, navigate the emotional and operational challenges of ending a game and ensure every project creates value for the future.

Lobova brings over 14 years of games industry experience to the discussion. Since November 2024, she has served as head of strategic partnerships at Burny Games, driving the company's global presence by building partnerships with industry leaders, storefronts and IP owners, as well as shaping its publishing strategy and developer relations.

Save the date

Pocket Gamer Connects returns to Helsinki on October 20th-21st, now rebranded as PGC Nordics to reflect its growing role as the meeting point for the whole Nordic games industry, alongside the wider global community.

Held at Wanha Satama and running for its 13th edition, the event brings together over 1,500 professionals from 50+ countries for two days of talks, networking and dealmaking, alongside the AI Gamechangers Summit and Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit.

Get tickets for PGC Nordics here.