Pocket Gamer Connects Nordics partners with Nordic Game

Announcing a partnership between PG Connects Nordics and Nordic Game.

PG Connects Nordics runs this October 20th and 21st.

Nordic Game returns May 25th to 28th, 2027.

We’re thrilled to announce Nordic Game has joined PG Connects Nordics as one of the event's partners for 2026.

Each spring, Nordic Game brings together thousands of developers, publishers, investors, students and creatives for four days of networking, inspiration, learning and business opportunities. It’s a ‘home turf’ meeting place for the highly successful games industries of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.

Nordic Game returns May 25th to 28th, 2027 at Slagthuset in Malmö and we’re partnering for a new initiative as part of next year’s Nordic Games Week, building on this year’s debut of PGC Summit Malmö.

Speaking about the partnership, Steel Media Chairman Chris James said: "We're delighted to be partnering with Nordic Game for both PGC Nordics and some exciting activity in 2027. We've been big fans and regular attendees of the show for decades now and look forward to working together to continue to celebrate, connect and support the Nordic game industry for years to come!"

No need to wait for next year!

We're gearing up for our annual Helsinki home-from-homecoming this October 20th and 21st - but things are just a little different this year. Returning bigger and better than ever, we've broadened our horizons to bring you PG Connects Nordics!

Tickets are available now with Mid Term prices offering savings of up to €116 - until midnight next Thursday, October 1st.