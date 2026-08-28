Embark Studios' Neil Houari to speak at PGC Nordics

Neil Houari, 3D art lead at Embark Studios, is the latest name confirmed for Pocket Gamer Connects Nordics, taking place in Helsinki on October 20th and 21st, where he'll take part in a Superstar Fireside session.

Houari leads 3D art at Embark, the Stockholm studio behind The Finals and ARC Raiders, specialising in modeling, material authoring, sculpting, texturing and lighting. Before joining Embark, he worked at Crytek, Sentient Art Studio, elite3D and Cyanide, building a career spanning some of the industry's most technically demanding art pipelines.

Further session details to be announced shortly.

Save the date

Pocket Gamer Connects returns to Helsinki on October 20-21, now rebranded as PGC Nordics to reflect its growing role as the meeting point for the whole Nordic games industry, alongside the wider global community.

Held at Wanha Satama and running for its 13th edition, the event brings together over 1,500 professionals from 50+ countries for two days of talks, networking and dealmaking, alongside the AI Gamechangers Summit and Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit.

Get tickets for PGC Nordics here.