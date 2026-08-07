Game Makers of Finland's Wilma Ramona Ikäheimonen joins PGC Nordics speaker lineup

Wilma Ramona Ikäheimonen, chairperson of the board at Game Makers of Finland, will bring her perspective on AI in the games industry to Pocket Gamer Connects Nordics in Helsinki this October 20th to 21st, joining a growing roster of speakers at the conference.

Ikäheimonen currently chairs the board of Game Makers of Finland, the country's only trade union specialised in the game industry, where she provides leadership and guidance to the board and committees.

Her talk, "AI within the Game Industry - Differentiation, Clarification, and Impact", starts by mapping out the different types of AI used across the industry, then draws a clear line between what was discussed before the generative boom and what's being talked about today.

Save the date

Pocket Gamer Connects returns to Helsinki in October, now rebranded as PGC Nordics to reflect its growing role as the meeting point for the whole Nordic games industry, alongside the wider global community.

Held at Wanha Satama and running for its 13th edition, the event brings together over 1,500 professionals from 50+ countries for two days of talks, networking and dealmaking, alongside the AI Gamechangers Summit and Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit.

You can buy tickets for PGC Nordics on October 20th to 21st here.