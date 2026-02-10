“There is still significant work to be done - particularly at leadership level”

Our shortlisted winners of Pocket Gamer Connects’ Aurora UK Awards share their industry views.

Kate Booth talks about her career in design and games, maturing through leadership, and her broader vision for the games industry.

At Pocket Gamer Connects London 2026, we highlighted the women and non-binary people shortlisted for the Aurora Awards - based on nominations received by the industry - live on stage, giving recognition and visibility to the leading names significantly impacting the UK games industry.

Following the event, we caught up with some of them to gain deeper insight into their work and visions. In this edition, we spoke to Kate Booth, the CEO of Studio HEFT.

PocketGamer: How do you use your work role to promote inclusion for women and non-binary professionals?

Kate Booth: The primary thing is being intentional about where and how we look for talent - specifically targeting communities of marginalised genders (and non-white) creators.

We’re all familiar with the adage “hardly any women applied”, and while that can be true, I’ve rarely found it difficult to identify brilliant women in the industry. In my experience, women tend to be drawn to spaces that feel safe and welcoming, so it’s worth making sure everything from your website to events and internal comms telegraphs that energy.

Also, I’m naturally a little shy, but I’m making a conscious effort to push past that when I see another woman in the room. Something as simple as saying hello or starting a conversation can shift someone from feeling like an outsider to feeling included, and those small moments can make a real difference.

What inspired you to pursue a career in games?

I've loved playing games since childhood, but a career in games was never even on my radar.

I was lucky to get a start in a design studio in the early 2000's, and through working with many big AAA teams, I saw all the different types of skillsets and people who make up a games studio.

Macromedia's Flash and the launch of the iPhone really helped to make game making more accessible to a wider range of creators. A knock-on effect of the arrival of these tools and platforms was that it became easier to get games commissioned - empowering our studio to pivot from digital design to a fully-fledged games studio.

What leadership principles have most shaped your career in games?

The games industry has come a long way since the ‘80s in terms of diversity, but there is still significant work to be done - particularly at leadership level. A 2020 report by Forbes found that across the top 14 global games companies, 87% of Executive roles were held by white men.

Leadership styles aren’t dictated by gender, but when influence is concentrated among people with similar backgrounds, it’s natural for a similar set of leadership principles and behaviours to dominate studio culture. That environment definitely shaped my early understanding of leadership, but as I’ve grown older and more confident, I’ve become far more intuitive in how I lead and less concerned with mirroring my male counterparts.

That shift has been both scary and empowering, but it’s also been the most authentic - and sustainable - way for me to lead.

What systemic barriers still exist for women in games, and how can they be addressed?

Having navigated these dynamics for 20+ years, the most valuable lesson I’ve learned is to look for inspiration from people who share your values and leadership style. They don’t have to look like you, but alignment on goals - not just financial ones - is critical. What works in one context might not be the most effective strategy in your case.

It’s scary to go against the grain, but if you’re trying to do something different, the challenges and solutions will be different too. That means finding people, tools, and approaches that can go off-piste with you.

I’ve also learned that the more I integrate my whole personality, the better I am at work. “Be yourself” is easy to say, but without real psychological safety, it can feel risky - especially when your perspective differs from others.

The most amazing allies I’ve worked with gave me the space and trust to flex - and remained supportive if a risk didn’t pay off. Being supported as you navigate ups and downs as a team is a game changer.

What one piece of advice would you give to women entering the industry today?

Simply through the nature of being different, your perspective can bring meaningful change - which makes it valuable.

My approach is to be as honest and direct as possible, while trying my best to stay grounded in empathy. Every person (even the difficult ones!) is born with their own hopes and dreams, and when things are tough, trying to get back to a genuine human connection (not just lip service) is my number one strategy for success.

Which projects or achievements best reflect your vision for the future of games?

My motivation for co-founding Studio HEFT was to create sustainable careers for creative people. I want to make games forever, and the economics of our industry are broken. Studio HEFT is a collective of highly experienced creatives from different backgrounds, working across a wide range of playful experiences. Our ambition is to grow sustainably so we can support a moderate full-time team.

I’ve worked on a lot of ambitious games with modest resources compared to even single or double-A productions, and I believe we need to broaden how we think about working in games.

In other creative industries, such as design, contract work is a vibrant, respected and sustainable part of the ecosystem. While there can be risks, there are also established lessons about what doesn’t work. I’m passionate about encouraging organisations like Ukie and the UK Video Games Council to help build a positive, sustainable freelance framework for games.

