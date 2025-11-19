AdsAdvisor launches Playable Reformer to streamline multi-network playable ads

The new tool is designed to cut production costs and speed up creative turnaround.

A new referral program offers partners up to 20% commission on qualified annual contracts.

AdsAdvisor says the update strengthens its mission to make marketing teams’ work more efficient and impactful.

My.Games-powered marketing platform AdsAdvisor has launched a new Playable Reformer tool that automatically adapts playable ads for different ad networks.

AdsAdvisor said it reduces production costs by up to 20%, speeds up creative turnaround, and ensures each ad meets the technical requirements of networks.

The tool also supports HTML-based playable ads across various networks like AppLovin, Facebook, Unity, Google, and more.

Teams can upload their source files, and it automatically repackages them with links, API calls, and formats to deliver HTML or ZIP builds for iOS and Android.

Removing barriers

AdsAdvisor has also launched a referral program that rewards partners for bringing in new clients. Eligible referrals must be entirely new to the platform, commit to at least a one-year contract, and complete three months of paid service.

Partners can choose between a one-time commission worth 15% of the client’s annual contract value or monthly payouts totalling 20% over the first year.

“Playable ads are one of the most effective formats in mobile marketing, but producing them has long been a challenge because each network enforces its own technical standards,” said AdsAdvisor COO Eugene Chernysh.

“With Playable Reformer, we’re removing those barriers by making compliance seamless and workflows more straightforward. UA managers and creative producers can easily generate the playable formats they need for their campaigns.

“This is another step in our commitment to building tools that make marketing teams’ work easier, more efficient, and more impactful.”