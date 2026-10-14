Algeria lifts ban on Roblox as it pens new partnership to train local game developers

The programme aims to help Algerian developers reach international markets through Roblox.

Roblox has expanded age estimation and parental control tools to meet Algeria’s requirements.

The agreement follows Roblox’s return to Algeria after an initial ban in September 2025.

Algeria has reached a preliminary partnership agreement with Roblox to train local developers and help them enter the global games industry.

The moves come following the platform’s return to the country after an initial ban in September 2025.

The proposed partnership will establish a training programme to teach Algerian developers how to design and develop games, with the aim of helping them work and market their products internationally through Roblox.

However, chat will remain disabled for all users in Algeria until Roblox has advanced content management and monitoring systems in Arabic, alongside the required technical and regulatory safeguards.

Safety measures

The ministry has set conditions for Roblox and other platforms around child protection, Algerian values and chat moderation. Roblox has responded by introducing age estimation tools and expanding parental controls.

The platform is also working to strengthen support for Arabic and the Algerian dialect, alongside faster reporting channels for content considered offensive or contrary to national and religious values.

“The protection of children and minors in the digital space is a national priority," said Algeria Minister of Posts and Telecommunications Sayed Ali Zerrougui. “Our approach is based on openness to global digital platforms within a framework that protects users, promotes parental control, and respects the social and cultural values of Algerian society."

Roblox GM for the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey Mohamed El-Sheikh commented: “We value the constructive dialogue with the Algerian authorities, and we are proud of this initial agreement that paves the way for a fruitful partnership, and we share with them the keenness to provide a safer digital experience for families and users in Algeria."

The agreement will include training in game development and digital content creation to help Algerian youth enter an industry estimated to generate $323 billion globally, while Africa’s games market is valued at around $2.29bn.