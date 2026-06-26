Almedia opens London office to expand data and machine learning team

The move marks a key milestone in Almedia's international expansion.

Almedia operates across seven countries with more than 160 employees.

The company's platform reaches over 80m users worldwide.

Almedia has opened a new office in London's King's Cross St. Pancras to mark a key step in the company's international expansion.

The new location will serve as a hub for Almedia's growing data team, covering data science, data engineering and machine learning.

The company said the expansion will strengthen the data capabilities underpinning its platform, which operates across seven countries with a workforce of more than 160 people and reaches over 80 million users worldwide.

Strategic move

Founded in Berlin, Almedia connects mobile apps and games with engaged users by rewarding them for participating through its consumer platform, Freecash.

The company claimed Freecash has paid out more than $300m to date, while its publisher platform, Link, helps generate additional revenue and improve lifetime value for partners.

"London is one of the best places in the world to build a data-driven business, and opening an office here is a natural step as we continue to scale globally," said Almedia VP of people Tristan Mackrory.

“Data sits at the centre of everything we do, from how we match users to how we prove returns for our partners. Growing our presence in London gives us access to some of the strongest talent in the industry as we build the next evolution of the advertising sector."

Recently, Almedia confirmed that Freecash had been reinstated on Apple's App Store, restoring its availability across both major mobile storefronts following its return to Google Play in May.