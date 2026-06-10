Among Us TV show is out now on Paramount+

An Among Us series has released on Paramount+.

Cartoon crewmates must transport Ore+ across the galaxy, but there is an imposter among them.

An Among Us show has been released on Paramount’s streaming service Paramount+.

The 10-episode series released on June 5th, 2026, three years after its reveal. The project is a CBS Studios and InnerSloth production with Patton Oswalt, Elijah Wood and Ashley Johnson among the cast members.

Teamwork and treachery

While the Among Us show is a Paramount+ exclusive, its first episode was officially released on YouTube on June 6th, helping promote the series. That episode has been watched on YouTube more than 2.8 million times in four days.

The release of this transmedia adaptation has come just ahead of the Among Us game’s eighth anniversary, June 15th. Over the years, it's expanded from mobile to PC, consoles and now into a show.

The Werewolf-esque social deduction game released in 2018 but surged to new popularity during the pandemic, serving as a party game players could engage with remotely. Gameplay sees crewmates aim to determine who among them is a traitor jeopardising their space mission and taking lives. The TV adaptation shares a similar premise, focused on "teamwork and betrayal".

Cartoon crewmates transporting Ore+ across the galaxy must also determine who the imposter is among them.

"A lot of love and hard work was put into this, and it’s honestly insane to us that Among Us has made it to this point. An animated show! Who would’ve guessed?" Among Us developer InnerSloth posted online.

"It’s so rare to see a game, let alone an indie game, get made into something like this."

This year’s most successful game adaptation to date has been The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which has surpassed $1 billion at the box office since its theatrical release on April 1st.