Anthropic restricts Claude from recreating existing games amid AI cloning concerns

The change follows growing concerns among independent developers about AI-generated copies of their games.

Vibe coding has gained traction in Africa following the success of Lagos Life, with developers using AI tools to make web games.

Roblox reported that more than 80% of its top 100 games by playtime used AI tools in October 2026.

Artificial intelligence company Anthropic has updated Claude Code to discourage its AI tool from recreating specific existing video games, as concerns grow over AI-generated copies and their impact on developers.

As reported by Game Developer, the change was spotted by X user Chasm, who shared that a new rule was added to Claude Code on October 27th.

It tells the AI tool not to recreate an existing game, even if the project is given a different name or described as original. However, it still allows users to build original games, create titles within established genres and use their own designs and assets.

Anthropic technical staff member Addy Osmani confirmed the change, saying the restriction was added to Claude Code's prompt on Opus 5.5 because using the tool to infringe intellectual property goes against the company's usage policy.

AI game copies

The move comes as independent developers worry that users could feed their games into AI tools and release competing versions. Digital Sun Games, for example, cancelled a public playtest for its upcoming game ReVamp over concerns that someone could use its demo to create a clone.

The trend also has implications for Africa, where vibe coding has gained traction following the unexpected success of Lagos Life, a web-based simulation game that launched on October 1st and has since amassed over 60m visits. Vatar, the game's parent company, also raised $500,000.

Roblox has also reported increased use of AI in game development, with more than 80% of its top 100 games by hours played having used AI tools to accelerate development in October 2026.

Anthropic's restriction may discourage some copying, but developers could still turn to open-weight AI models without the same limits.