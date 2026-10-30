More than 80% of Roblox's top games now use AI, while Playgama tracks the tools developers prefer

Time spent in Roblox AI tools among top creators has tripled since Q2 2026.

Roblox's Build tool has attracted over 500,000 users who have published more than 70,000 games.

OpenAI's Astra-built games have the longest average playtime at 4 minutes and 58 seconds per session.

Playgama will update its AI Game Index daily to track developer choices and player engagement.

More than 80% of Roblox's top 100 games by hours played used AI to speed up development in October 2026, as more creators turned to AI tools to build and publish games.

In its latest earnings report, Roblox said time spent using AI tools among its top creators has tripled since the second quarter of 2026. Daily use of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server has also grown nearly fivefold over the same period.

The platform's natural-language game creation tool, Build, has attracted more than 500,000 users who have since published over 70,000 games. Daily asset uploads to the Roblox cloud also tripled in October, while Roblox is preparing to give AI agents access to every major API in Roblox Studio.

“AI is fundamentally reshaping the gaming industry, driving a step function change in the pace at which content can be created,” said Roblox CEO David Baszucki. "When anyone can create a game, what matters most is scaled distribution, effective discovery, a robust economy, industry-leading safety, and infrastructure to support it all.

“Roblox is built on an architecture that combines all of these elements, and AI has accelerated our ambitions. We’re building Roblox into the platform for all gaming, where any game can be created once, run anywhere, on any device at massive scale.ˮ

Which AI tools lead?

While Roblox's figures show how AI is being adopted globally, Web-gaming distributor Playgama has started tracking which models developers use to build games and how those games perform with audiences.

The company's new AI Game Index is based on more than 4,200 AI-built games, 1.1 million game launches and over 500,000 players. Claude Opus is currently the most popular choice among developers, accounting for 54% of new AI-built games. OpenAI's Sol ranks second with 11%.

However, the most popular development tool does not produce the strongest player engagement. Games built with OpenAI's Astra have the longest average playtime at four minutes and 58 seconds per session. They also receive 65 likes per 1,000 plays, compared with 39 for Claude Opus and 58 for Sol.

This means Astra-built games receive around 67% more likes per 1,000 plays than those made with Claude Opus. Playgama plans to update its AI Game Index daily, tracking both the models developers choose and how players respond to their games.

You can access the Playgama AI Games Index here.