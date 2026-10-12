Roblox brings Audioscape team in-house to develop AI audio tools

Audioscape’s AI-powered audio search helps Roblox creators find sounds based on what they sound like rather than their names.

Audioscape’s technology is set to become a native part of Roblox.

Roblox has brought the team behind AI audio startup Audioscape into the company and its technology will now become part of the platform's creator tools.

Audioscape founder Sean Varah announced the move, saying he would focus on developing a broader roadmap for audio and music across Roblox’s creator experience.

The team has developed AI-powered audio search and discovery tools that help creators find sounds based on how they actually sound, rather than just by name.

Recently, Audioscape developed an AI Audio Agent that covers audio discovery, sound design, audio programming, mixing and testing. The tool aims to bring aspects of triple-A audio production closer to Roblox creators.

Joining Roblox

“Joining Roblox means this technology will become a native part of the platform, available to the millions of creators who build on Roblox every day. I'll be focused on driving a holistic roadmap for audio and music authoring across the Creator experience and I couldn't be more energised about what's ahead,” Varah said.

The team built its tools natively for Roblox, and the move will bring the technology directly to the platform’s creators.

Varah also thanked early supporters, advisers and investors who backed Audioscape, as well as the Roblox creators who helped the team.