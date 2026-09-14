Roblox unveils new play, creation and monetisation tools at RDC 2026

Chrome support and offline play are expanding how players can access Roblox experiences.

Roblox Wallet will give eligible US creators access to earnings in real currency every business day.

Roblox says creators have earned more than $5bn through DevEx since 2013.

Roblox has revealed a range of new platform, game development and monetisation features at its 12th annual Roblox Developers Conference (RDC).

The new features also come as the company celebrates 20 years of Roblox alongside its creator community. In the last quarter alone, players spent 29 billion hours on the platform across more than 180 countries.

Roblox Everywhere will soon allow creators to offer their games as standalone apps across mobile, PC and consoles, with players also expected to be able to play directly through Chrome by the end of 2026 without installing the Roblox app.

Offline play is also in development, allowing creators to combine offline solo sessions with live multiplayer. Early access is coming soon, with wider availability planned for mid-2027.

More ways to play

Roblox is expanding its engine to support 2D games through an orthographic camera, animated image containers and direct sprite-sheet imports, alongside new UI features.

A new notification system for turn-based, asynchronous multiplayer will enter Studio Beta in October before a full release by year-end.

The platform is also introducing a Friends chat tab that follows players between games, voice typing and Quick Words, allowing creators to add pre-set phrases that are reviewed for policy compliance.

Build, Roblox’s prompt-based creation tool, is expanding its public alpha to Serbia and Singapore. Creators have used Build to publish around 9,000 games thus far, with 71% of users who created a game never having used Roblox Studio before. New features include an asset library, desktop access, iterative controls, analytics and monetisation tools, while mobile game advertising is also coming.

Scene Generator will also arrive later this year, allowing creators to generate functional scenes from text prompts and reference images. Roblox is adding new NPC behaviours, including NPCs that can playtest.

Creator growth

Meanwhile, Roblox is also expanding its gameplay video discovery feature Moments across the US. Players will be able to purchase items shown on avatars starting in October.

The company is also updating discovery rankings to account for younger players’ preference for shorter games and older players’ engagement with deeper experiences, while testing rankings based on how many new players games bring to Roblox.

Finally, the company announced Roblox Wallet, which will let eligible US-based independent creators aged 18 and over receive earnings in real currency every business day. Roblox Card, connected to Wallet, will roll out in 2027.

The company said creators have earned more than $5bn through DevEx since 2013, approximately $1.7bn of which was made in the past 12 months. Roblox Plus incentives have also generated more than 300 million Robux in creator earnings since launching.