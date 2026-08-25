Roblox launches new analytics and experimentation tools

Roblox's new tools allow users to test changes and improve experiences based on early signals.

Creators can alter experiences based on player segment, such as making content easier.

Roblox’s analytics and LiveOps platforms are enabling creators to gain deep gameplay and performance insights in real time, with new tools identifying areas of opportunity, detecting errors and more.

Creators can use the new tools to test changes and improve experiences, with automated early warnings if experimental changes begin to impact key metrics like playtime, ARPU or conversion rate.

New tools, new features

Via the new update, creators on Roblox can launch features and update in-game values without a server restart, as well as roll out different values to personalise experiences for different player segments.

Roblox gave the example of making the same quest or dungeon easier for a new player or removing ad prompts for users who have spent Robux.

Analytics dashboards have been designed to help developers identify where improvements may be needed, such as revealing strong D1 retention but a steep drop-off in D30 retention signalling demand for deeper content.

The platform can also categorise data by player segments, showing how broad or specific a trend is. Creators can now view data by in-game activity, engagement level, platform activity, spend and more.

Finally, performance issues like crash rates, frame rates, memory usage and CPU time by version can help creators fix bugs and ensure experiences run well on a range of devices specs. Custom rules to organise error reports have been added too.

Roblox saw hours engaged, average DAUs, average MUPs and revenue all rise in Q2 2026.