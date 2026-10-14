Playgama launches tools for AI agents to publish and improve games

Playgama Sandbox offers discovery, analytics and ad revenue for AI-built games.

Successful titles can access a network with a potential audience of 450 million monthly players.

The updated Bridge SDK lets AI agents use player data to guide game improvements.

Playgama has launched a suite of tools that lets AI agents publish games, analyse player behaviour and release updated builds with less manual work.

The company's MCP handles game uploads and returns a live, shareable link. Aside from Playgama's MCP, the suite also includes Playgama Sandbox and Playgama Bridge SDK.

Together, the tools allow developers to publish games from coding agents such as Claude Code and Codex, then use player data to guide further development.

Automated updates

Published games enter Playgama Sandbox, where they can reach players through the platform’s network, with better-performing titles recommended to more users.

Developers also gain access to analytics, ad revenue from launch and a path to paid user acquisition. Games that attract players can move to playgama.com for a wider distribution network.

“Building the first version of a game is becoming faster with every model release," said Playgama founder Dmitry Kachmar. “The next opportunity is helping agents make better decisions about the second, third, and tenth versions.

“That requires real players and data about how they play. With Playgama, developers can give their agents that feedback and use it to keep improving the game after launch.”

The company plans to add more tools and services over the coming months.