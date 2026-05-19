Appcharge launches MCP server to power AI-driven mobile game DTC onboarding

New integration supports Claude, Cursor and Claude Code clients.

Appcharge says it processes more than $1bn in annualised DTC transactions.

Publishers can now configure onboarding APIs directly from their IDEs.

Appcharge has launched a hosted Model Context Protocol (MCP) server designed to bring AI-native workflows directly into mobile game direct-to-consumer (DTC) operations.

The company said the new endpoint allows publisher R&D teams to connect Appcharge directly with MCP-compatible clients including Anthropic Claude, Cursor and Claude Code.

Through those integrations, developers can configure APIs, identify invalid callback URLs, and validate onboarding processes without leaving their development environment.

The first release includes a Developer Setup Skills Suite focused on Player Authentication, Web Store Personalisation and Awarding APIs, with additional agentic workflows planned through 2026.

DTC momentum

The release comes as DTC monetisation becomes increasingly central to mobile game publishing. Appcharge claims it currently processes more than $1 billion in annualised DTC transactions across more than 150 games.

According to the company, some publishers are now generating more than 30% of total revenue through DTC channels, increasing demand for faster and less support-heavy onboarding processes.

“The MCP server is the first step in opening Appcharge to the way publisher teams will work next - from inside their IDE, alongside their agents, with every action auditable,ˮ said Appcharge CEO and co-founder Maor Sason.

“We started with onboarding because thatʼs where R&D time gets lost on the integration side. More of the platform will follow from here.ˮ