Apple expands App Store capabilities with new marketing, discovery and subscription features

Personalised Collections and App Notes will provide tailored app recommendations to users.

New discovery features begin rolling out this week in English in the US.

Game developers can promote special offers through the Apple Games app using Featuring Nominations.

Apple has revealed a range of new App Store capabilities designed to help developers grow their businesses and improve app discovery.

Among the updates are Creative Assets, which allow developers to use rich images and videos in product page headers and search results to promote brands, seasonal content, and app updates.

A new Asset Library in App Store Connect will centralise the management of marketing materials, while developers can now submit promotional assets for app review independently of app updates.

To improve app discovery, Apple is introducing Personalised Collections and App Notes, offering recommendations based on user interests, downloads, and app usage.

The company said these recommendations will appear across the apps, games, and search tabs, with the initial rollout beginning this week in English in the United States.

More to come

Apple is also expanding subscription capabilities through StoreKit 2. New options will enable developers to offer subscriptions to organisations through volume purchasing and support multi-user experiences through group purchases.

Moreover, volume purchasing will launch this autumn, while group purchases are scheduled for winter.

Additional business tools include App Store Bundles, which allow developers to partner on discounted subscription packages, and retention messaging, which enables tailored offers during the cancellation process.

Apple also announced streamlined app review submissions, Apple silicon-only support for Mac App Store apps, and new categorisation tools tied to parental time allowances in iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27.