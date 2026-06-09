Apple unveils AI frameworks and agentic coding tools in Xcode 27

Apple expanded its AI development tools with new intelligence frameworks and Siri AI integrations.

New Core AI technology enables full-scale large language models to run directly on Apple devices.

Xcode 27 adds agentic coding features with AI-assisted planning, testing and code generation.

Apple has revealed a suite of new artificial intelligence frameworks, developer tools and game development resources to make app creation faster across platforms.

The company revealed enhancements to Apple Intelligence, including updates to the App Intents framework that allow developers to connect apps with new Siri AI capabilities, such as personal context understanding, app actions and on-screen awareness.

For game developers, Apple showcased Managed Background Assets, Game Porting Toolkit 4, new Unity plug-ins and updates to Reality Composer Pro 3 designed to simplify bringing games and spatial experiences to Apple platforms.

The iPhone maker also expanded its Foundation Models framework to support on-device models, image input, server-based models and custom skills through a single native Swift API.

Developers can integrate models from Apple, Anthropic, Google, OpenAI and other providers that support Apple's new language model protocol. A new Core AI framework will enable developers to run full-scale large language models directly on Apple devices.

Building for the future

Meanwhile, Xcode 27 introduces expanded agentic coding capabilities, allowing developers to work with AI coding agents through interactive planning, multiturn conversations, code previews and automated testing workflows.

“Developers are at the heart of the Apple ecosystem, and our goal is to provide them with the best possible tools and technologies to build the future,” said Apple VP of worldwide developer relations Susan Prescott.

“With new intelligence frameworks and agentic coding in Xcode 27, developers have the tools they need to focus on what they do best: bringing their incredible ideas to life.”

Developer betas for iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27, tvOS 27, visionOS 27 and Xcode 27 are now available.