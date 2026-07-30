AppQuantum partners with Skazka Games to scale midcore Tower Defense games

The collaboration focuses on scaling midcore Tower Defense games.

Skazka Games combines RPG systems with classic Tower Defense mechanics.

The goal is to expand Skazka Games' audience and grow its midcore portfolio.

AppQuantum has penned a strategic partnership with Skazka Games to expand its portfolio by supporting studios focused on building long-term, scalable game projects.

The publisher said Skazka Games brings extensive experience in the Tower Defense genre alongside a strong understanding of player behaviour.

AppQuantum said the studio has developed strategy titles combining deep progression with tactical gameplay, which it believes have resonated with dedicated audiences.

Skazka Games also blends RPG mechanics with traditional Tower Defense gameplay, an area AppQuantum believes has huge potential among midcore players through progression systems and long-term player engagement.

Growth partnership

As part of the agreement, AppQuantum will provide publishing support and operational expertise across user acquisition, product analytics, monetisation, live ops, and creative growth strategies to help the studio scale its projects.

“In partnerships like this, our role is to act as a catalyst for improvement," said AppQuantum in a post. “We want studios to maintain their creative vision and authorial voice, while we amplify it with data, processes, and scale. That’s what leads to better decision-making, faster validation of hypotheses, and sustainable project growth.”

Skazka Games commented: “Every great fairy tale begins with the right team. From the start, we were looking for a partner with a deep understanding of the midcore market and strong expertise in scaling game projects.

“What attracted us to AppQuantum was not only the team’s experience but also their approach - pragmatic, hands-on, and focused on product quality. We feel that we share the same vision: to create strong games that stay with players for a long time.”