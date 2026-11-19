Agents can deliver insights to Slack or email and recommend next steps.

The Apple Ads Share of Voice Agent is AppsFlyer's first agent that can take action, with user approval.

Marketers can create OneLink links from plain-language descriptions.

AppsFlyer has expanded its agentic AI offering with new Agent Hub features and MCP tools that let marketers investigate and act on their data through automated workflows.

The release is designed to show the reasoning behind every AI recommendation, from investigating fraud spikes and spotting creative fatigue to recommending Apple Ads bid changes.

Agent Hub now lets users create their own agent by describing a marketing performance workflow. The agent analyses data down to event level, delivers insights to Slack or email on a set schedule and can run root cause analysis and recommend next steps.

New MCP tools

AppsFlyer has also introduced its Apple Ads Share of Voice Agent, the company's first agent that can take action. It estimates share of voice by keyword and geo, recommends bid changes and executes them in Apple Ads once approved. It is currently in closed beta.

New MCP capabilities give marketers access to Protect360 fraud data and creative-level performance data from their own AI tools. All MCP capabilities are available in AppsFlyer's AI assistant.

Marketers can also create OneLink links from plain-language descriptions, with nothing created until they approve, and view partner integration settings to diagnose setup issues.

“Marketing teams are moving from manual campaign orchestration to agentic execution,” said AppsFlyer VP of product Inna Weiner. “With this release, AppsFlyer is giving marketers trusted, agentic tools that can analyse, recommend, and act on their data to deliver clear value for growth.”