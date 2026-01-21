Arcade launches data-first publishing model for casual and hybrid-casual studios

Arcade partners with studios from early concept validation through to scaling live games with proven KPIs

The company aims to reduce publishing risk by improving data access, decision clarity, and user acquisition efficiency

Arcade positions itself as an active publishing partner rather than a passive funding or distribution layer

New global data-first mobile game company Arcade has launched with a focus on supporting casual and hybrid-casual studios.

The publisher said it will back teams through analytics-driven decision-making and hands-on product support, as its publishing model is designed to help developers validate and build games.

Arcade partners with studios ranging from early-stage teams testing initial concepts to developers with mature titles showing strong KPIs and readiness to scale.

Moreover, the publisher aims to address common industry challenges such as limited access to actionable data, unclear decision-making and the risks associated with scaling user acquisition.

Active publishing partner

By operating with a global mandate, Arcade aims to combine product and publishing experience with a broader technology and media infrastructure.

The company has also said it will also operate as an active publishing partner rather than a passive funding or distribution layer, with a focus on publisher-led execution and long-term developer collaboration.

“The way games are built and scaled today requires much tighter alignment between product, data and growth,” said Arcade president Alexandre Salem. “Arcade was created to give developers clear visibility into performance, faster iteration cycles, and a publishing partner that is deeply involved in execution.

“Our goal is to work transparently with studios from day one and help them scale games sustainably, not just launch them.”

Developers can learn more about working with Arcade here.