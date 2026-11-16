92% of the closures were in North America and Europe.

North America accounted for 86 closures, including 64 in the US.

39% of the closed studios had a documented acquisition before shutting down.

ASGC founder Amir Satvat has revealed that the organisation's list of game studio closures since 2022 now includes 170 entries, with 92% of them in North America and Europe.

North America accounted for 86 closures, or 51% of the total. That includes 64 studios in the US (38%) and 22 in Canada (13%). Europe followed with 71 closures (42%), while Asia accounted for 10 (6%) and other regions for three (2%).

Satvat took to LinkedIn to share that the update follows requests for more geographic detail on the closures ASGC has been tracking. He added that the community helped by sharing sources and flagging corrections.

Acquisition history

Satvat also found that 66 of the 170 studios, or 39%, had a documented acquisition before closing. That covers both studios that were acquired and studios whose parent company was acquired.

Image credit: ASGC

He noted that this describes ownership history only and does not prove an acquisition caused any closure.

Studios on the 2026 list include BioWare, Rovio Copenhagen, and Ubisoft's Halifax, Stockholm and Winnipeg studios.

The document will now serve as ASGC's standard studio closures resource. The full list is available alongside the organisation's layoff reporting here.