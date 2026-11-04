ASGC marks four years with more than 5,400 games industry job placements

ASGC has more than 700,000 monthly active users and seven million lifetime content viewers.

The community has recorded more than 5,400 games industry job placements.

Six in 10 polled members said ASGC had significantly helped them.

Always Supporting the Games Community (ASGC) has marked its fourth anniversary, reporting more than 5,400 job placements and over 700,000 monthly active users across its community.

Founded by Amir Satvat in 2022, what began as a one-person effort to support people working in games has grown into what Satvat describes as the largest support community in the video games industry.

In a LinkedIn post marking the milestone, Satvat said the original goal was to help 100 people find work and have one in 10 members say the community had made a meaningful difference in their lives.

Supporting developers

ASGC has now recorded more than seven million lifetime viewers of its content, 110,000 coaching chats and reviews, and tens of thousands of member messages answered. Six in 10 polled members said the community had significantly helped them.

Its support includes more than 60 free resources, a jobs workbook used by 15,000 people each week, and more than 150 support posts for games organisations facing layoffs.

The community has also provided 5,124 event passes across 78 events, backed by 119 donors, and raised $30,000 for charity. Its ASGC Angels initiative has contributed $25,000 to help keep resources free.

“As we enter year 5, our team will keep doing all we do," said Satvat. “And with ASGC Heroes, we'll increasingly shine a light on the many others doing good in games. ASGC cannot solve these problems alone. We need everybody doing more."