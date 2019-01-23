China's backlog of new game approvals still holding up Tencent and NetEase

The State Administration of Press and Publications in China has revealed the next wave of games to be approved for launch in the region.

That's according to the South China Morning Post, which reports that 93 new games have been granted licenses for sale in the country. This is the third set of titles given such approval following last year's freeze on new game releases in China.

Absent from the list are games from Tencent and NetEase, two of China's largest and most powerful companies.

It highlights not only the sheer backlog that state regulators have to deal with after nine months of approving nothing, but also that getting your game out isn't to do with how big you are or who you know. That freeze ended in December of last year.

