Report: Tencent may be set to launch its own gaming phone

Chinese publisher Tencent is reportedly getting ready to launch its own proprietary gaming phone.

An anonymous source told Chinese outlet 36Kr (via Technode) that the tech giant is in communication with several manufacturers regarding a high-performance gaming handset.

The report claims Tencent is speaking to the manufacturers behind Asus, Razer, and Xiaomi-backed Blackshark gaming phones, and will be powered by Qualcomm processors.

No release date or price expectation is provided. Tencent has so far declined to comment on the speculation.

Software to hardware

As a dominant force in mobile gaming, it makes sense that Tencent may look into creating its own hardware. Mobile gaming drove a $19 billion year for the publisher, offsetting a dip in PC revenue.

With a proven track record in Honor of Kings, Tencent has struck again with Perfect World - the MMO has already dethroned Honor of Kings with a $100 million launch.

By creating its own hardware, Tencent could be primed to capitalise on its handheld successes by providing an ideal platform for its own games.

Tencent is also getting a foot into the increasingly-popular streaming space. The firm has reportedly kicked off beta testing for new service Start in the cities of Shanghai and Guangdong.

