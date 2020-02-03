Fire Emblem Heroes looking to bolster revenues with new subscription pass

Nintendo has revealed a new subscription service for its highest-grossing mobile game Fire Emblem Heroes.

As shown in a new video (below), the new service is called the Feh Pass. Those who subscribe will get five benefits, including resplendent heroes, exclusive quests, expanded summoner support, a rewind function for battles, and an auto-start function which will allow players to repeat the same mission until their stamina runs out.

The Feh Pass will cost $9.49 per month and players can sign up for the service after the 4.2 update on February 5th.

Show me the money

Overall, Nintendo mobile titles have generated more than $1 billion in revenue combined, the majority of which has come from Fire Emblem Heroes - $656 million as of January 2020.

In February 2019 - two years after launch - the mobile RPG exceeded $500 million in revenue.