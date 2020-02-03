Fire Emblem Heroes looking to bolster revenues with new subscription pass

Nintendo has revealed a new subscription service for its highest-grossing mobile game Fire Emblem Heroes.
As shown in a new video (below), the new service is called the Feh Pass. Those who subscribe will get five benefits, including resplendent heroes, exclusive quests, expanded summoner support, a rewind function for battles, and an auto-start function which will allow players to repeat the same mission until their stamina runs out.
The Feh Pass will cost $9.49 per month and players can sign up for the service after the 4.2 update on February 5th.
Show me the money
Overall, Nintendo mobile titles have generated more than $1 billion in revenue combined, the majority of which has come from Fire Emblem Heroes - $656 million as of January 2020.
In February 2019 - two years after launch - the mobile RPG exceeded $500 million in revenue.
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?