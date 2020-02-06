News

Capcom returning to Western casual market with Snoopy Puzzle Journey

By , Editor

Capcom has opened up pre-registration for its upcoming licensed casual game Snoopy Puzzle Journey.

The new game is expected to launch on iOS and Android on March 3rd 2020. It's a matching puzzler featuring Peanuts characters, designed for simplicity and one-handed play.

According to Siliconera, Snoopy Puzzle Journey will also feature a subscription service. For $4.49 a month, players will have their hearts restored faster and gain additional login bonuses every day.

A bold move?

It's an interesting move from Capcom, which over the last few years has mostly relied on porting its back-catalogue of premium handheld titles to mobile. It did previously launch two Snoopy casual games on mobile, but both have ceased operating outside of Japan, where they are still regularly updated.

The developer doesn't seem to be putting much weight behind this new release either. Its official website features very basic translations and some grammatical errors, which suggests that Capcom is quickly putting together a wider release as an experiment before it fully commits to pushing back into the Western casual market.

Capcom's casual titles were previously released under the banner of Beeline Interactive, though that was folded into the rest of the company in April 2016 when the company decided to focus on its own IP going forward. The firm made no mention of this new Snoopy game in its most recent financials.


Ric Cowley
Editor

Ric is the Editor of PocketGamer.biz, having started out as a Staff Writer on the site back in 2015. He received an honourable mention in both the MCV and Develop 30 Under 30 lists in 2016 and refuses to let anyone forget about it.

Comments

No comments
