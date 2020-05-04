Japan's Computer Entertainment Rating Organisation reopens on May 7th

Japan's Computer Entertainment Rating Organisation (CERO) will reopen on May 7th.

As reported by Gematsu, the company was closed as a result of Japanese government guidelines surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The games rating board has been shut for a month.

Upon reopening, CERO will have business hours between 10am and 4pm. Furthermore, the Japanese firm will introduce tele-working in the near future.

Strengthened measures

"The Computer Entertainment Rating Organization was temporarily closed in response to a shelter-in-place request from the governor of Tokyo and a state of emergency declared in response to the novel coronavirus, but upon strengthening our infection prevention measures for employees and examiners, business will resume on May 7," said CERO.