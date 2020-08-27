This Week in Asia: Apple Korea is providing $84 million to small businesses and Fall Guys is going to mobile in China

The world is vast, and keeping up with all the news that happens is incredibly difficult, especially when it comes from another corner of the earth.

That's why we like to keep you, our readers, up-to-date on the latest goings on in Asia, a huge mobile gaming market that can be tough to keep track of, but one that the rest of the world should absolutely pay attention to.

We'll be rounding up some of the bigger stories from Asia each week, to ensure you're full in the loop with the latest goings on.

Read on for more…

G-STAR confirms digital event and Pocket Gamer Connects partnership

You'll know from previous years that we're big fans of the business conference G-STAR here at PocketGamer.biz. It's the biggest and best games exhibition in South Korea and provides access to the fourth biggest games market in the world.

This year's G-STAR b2b exhibition will be held online, so everybody will be able to meet top Asian gaming companies in the most convenient environment (your home office!).

Apple Korea is providing $84 million in support programmes for small businesses

Apple's South Korea arm will provide 100 billion won ($84 million) in support programmes for small businesses in an attempt to rebuild trust.

As reported by Reuters, Apple Korea faced investigation due to a poor display of power as it railroaded mobile firms into paying for advertising and warranty repairs. As a result, the tech giant will now attempt to repair the damage.

Apple finds no evidence that Mintegral's SDK is harming users

Apple has now commented on the allegations of ad fraud made against Mintegral, stating that it has found no evidence that apps using its SDK are harming users.

As reported by SecurityWeek, the platform holder has spoken with security firm Snyk about its findings surrounding Mintegral's alleged ad fraud so it can be fully informed about the research.

Fall Guys is falling onto mobile devices in China through partnership with Bilibili

Mediatonic's battle royale platformer Fall Guys will make its way to mobile devices.

As revealed on Twitter by Niko Partners senior analyst Daniel Ahmad, the mobile rights to Mediatonic's hit game were picked up by Bilibili.

Square Enix experiences strong start to financial year, generating $818.2 million

Square Enix experienced a strong first quarter in its 2021 fiscal year as it generated ¥87 billion ($818.2 million), an increase of 63.2 per cent year-over-year.

Furthermore, the company's operating income saw a rise of 241.4 per cent year-on-year as it generated ¥24.5 billion ($230.5 million). For the Japanese publisher's digital entertainment segment, under which mobile falls under, total earnings were ¥74.3 billion ($698.7 million). It represents a growth of 100.1 per cent year-over-year.