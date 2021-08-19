News

Netmarble revenue falls by 16% as Marvel Future Revolution looms

"We’re optimistic the launch of Marvel Future Revolution will fortify Netmarble’s competitive edge..."

Netmarble revenue falls by 16% as Marvel Future Revolution looms
By , Contributing Editor

Netmarble revenue fell by 16 per cent as the company still awaits its biggest game of the year with Marvel Future Revolution. 

The figures were made public through the company’s financial results for the three months ended on June 30th, 2021.

Revenue equalled $517 million, down the aforementioned 16 per cent year-on-year, while net profit arrived at $43 million, down by 43 per cent. Geographically, revenue was split between North America (36 per cent), South Korea (26 per cent), Southeast Asia (12 per cent), Europe (11 per cent), Japan (10 per cent), and other territories (five per cent).

Key games for revenue during the period included Marvel Contest of Champions (13 per cent), The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross (13 per cent) and Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds (12 per cent). The latte of which launched in key Asian markets in June. 

What's next?

More generally, however, Netmarble is awaiting the impact of the global release of Marvel Future Revolution on August 25th to revitalise its portfolio. The game has already opened pre-registrations and has held a soft launch since early July.

The South Korean firm will be hoping that the superhero action RPG can kickstart its revenue, with Lineage 2: Revolution and Seven Knights 2 struggling to maintain growth. It also plans to launch Seven Knights 2 and BTS Dream: TinyTan House globally.

Netmarble CEO Seungwon Lee also pointed to the marketing costs associated with the launch of Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds as being a "significant drag on second quarter profitability".

Lee expects the company to bounce back in the second half of 2021, however.

"We’re optimistic the launch of Marvel Future Revolution will fortify Netmarble’s competitive edge in the global gaming market, while the recent acquisition of SpinX Games, one of the fastest-growing companies in social casino gaming, will also play an integral role in the expansion of Netmarble’s casual game lineup," he commented. 

Netmarble purchased social casino developer SpinX Games at the beginning of August for $2.19 billion.

Meanwhile, Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds was confirmed to have beaten the giant that is Pokémon GO to the $100 million revenue milestone


Tags:
Jon Jordan
Jon Jordan
Contributing Editor

A Pocket Gamer co-founder, Jon is Contributing Editor at PG.biz which means he acts like a slightly confused uncle who's forgotten where he's left his glasses. As well as letters and cameras, he likes imaginary numbers and legumes.

Related Articles

News May 25th, 2021

Netmarble's Q1 2021 sales up 7% to $512 million

News May 26th, 2020

Netmarble sales up 11.6% as Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross starts strong

News May 23rd, 2019

For the first time since launch Lineage 2 is no longer Netmarble’s biggest sales driver

News Aug 10th, 2018

Netmarble shares plummet to all-time low as Lineage 2 popularity fades

1 News Nov 13th, 2017

Lineage 2 Revolution generated 45% of Netmarble's revenues in Q3 FY17

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies