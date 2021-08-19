Netmarble revenue falls by 16% as Marvel Future Revolution looms

Netmarble revenue fell by 16 per cent as the company still awaits its biggest game of the year with Marvel Future Revolution.

The figures were made public through the company’s financial results for the three months ended on June 30th, 2021.

Revenue equalled $517 million, down the aforementioned 16 per cent year-on-year, while net profit arrived at $43 million, down by 43 per cent. Geographically, revenue was split between North America (36 per cent), South Korea (26 per cent), Southeast Asia (12 per cent), Europe (11 per cent), Japan (10 per cent), and other territories (five per cent).

Key games for revenue during the period included Marvel Contest of Champions (13 per cent), The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross (13 per cent) and Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds (12 per cent). The latte of which launched in key Asian markets in June.

What's next?

More generally, however, Netmarble is awaiting the impact of the global release of Marvel Future Revolution on August 25th to revitalise its portfolio. The game has already opened pre-registrations and has held a soft launch since early July.

The South Korean firm will be hoping that the superhero action RPG can kickstart its revenue, with Lineage 2: Revolution and Seven Knights 2 struggling to maintain growth. It also plans to launch Seven Knights 2 and BTS Dream: TinyTan House globally.

Netmarble CEO Seungwon Lee also pointed to the marketing costs associated with the launch of Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds as being a "significant drag on second quarter profitability".

Lee expects the company to bounce back in the second half of 2021, however.

"We’re optimistic the launch of Marvel Future Revolution will fortify Netmarble’s competitive edge in the global gaming market, while the recent acquisition of SpinX Games, one of the fastest-growing companies in social casino gaming, will also play an integral role in the expansion of Netmarble’s casual game lineup," he commented.

Netmarble purchased social casino developer SpinX Games at the beginning of August for $2.19 billion.

Meanwhile, Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds was confirmed to have beaten the giant that is Pokémon GO to the $100 million revenue milestone.