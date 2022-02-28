News

Wemade and RedFox Games partner to bring Kingdom Hunter to WEMIX blockchain platform

Targeting the play and earn mobile community in South America

By , News Editor

Korean online and mobile game publisher Wemade has partnered with RedFox Games to bring mobile trading card game Kingdom Hunter to the WEMIX blockchain gaming platform.

Kingdom Hunter is a play to earn mobile game that has been in development for the past three years and follows on from Legionz, which was launched on South Korean online games platform Hangame in 2014.

Based in California, RedFox Games is the first overseas company to be on-boarded to the WEMIX platform and will provide additional support as an "infrastructure-specialised consultant" and mobile game development partner.

Mixing with WEMIX

"We look forward to a successful launch in the South American market through our collaboration with Wemade," said RedFox Games CEO Kyongwan Son.

"We have witnessed that players in South America are highly interested in blockchain games. Therefore, we hope to attract new players for Kingdom Hunter through the WEMIX platform, before expanding our reach into North America, Europe, and the global market."

Wemade CEO Henry Chang added: "Being the only blockchain gaming platform that handles coins, NFTs and DeFi, we believe that the WEMIX platform can help RedFox Games gain success in the South American market and beyond. We are excited to see the reception of Kingdom Hunter, especially with our play and earn model."

Wemade has stated that the onboarding of RedFox Games brings the platform closer to its goal of 100 games by the end of 2022.

Earlier this month, Horizon Blockchain Games launched its NFT trading card game, Skyweaver, on iOS, Android, and PC.


