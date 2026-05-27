Avakin Life officially launches on Steam after 200m registered users on mobile

Avakin Life has arrived on Steam as of May 27th, 2026.

The social simulator has accumulated 200 million registered users on mobile alone and 500 million downloads to date.

Following a successful Early Access debut, Lockwood Publishing has officially launched Avakin Life on Steam worldwide today, May 27th, 2026, bringing one of the world’s largest social simulation experiences to PC players everywhere.

Already a global hit on mobile with more than 200 million registered users and over 500 million downloads worldwide, Avakin Life’s arrival on Steam marks the next major milestone for the long-running social platform, opening the doors for new and returning players to experience Avakin’s expansive virtual world on PC.

The official Steam launch builds on the momentum generated during Early Access, where players embraced the opportunity to explore Avakin Life’s immersive social spaces, customisation systems, fashion experiences and live events in a new way.

“We’ve seen an incredible response from both our existing community and new PC players during Early Access,” said Halli Bjornsson, CEO at Lockwood Publishing.

“Launching officially on Steam is an exciting step forward for Avakin Life as we continue expanding the platform and creating more ways for players to connect, express themselves and socialise across devices.”

Originally launched on mobile, Avakin Life has evolved into one of the most recognisable social and lifestyle platforms in gaming, known for its highly engaged global community, extensive avatar customisation, virtual fashion collaborations, interactive social spaces and entertainment-led experiences.

The Steam version delivers the full Avakin Life experience with enhanced accessibility for PC audiences, including cross-platform progression and access to the same vibrant community shared across mobile devices.

Players can:

Create and customise unique avatars.

Explore hundreds of social destinations.

Decorate personal apartments and spaces.

Participate in themed events and seasonal content.

Connect and socialise with millions of players worldwide.

Discover new fashion, music and entertainment experiences.

The official launch on Steam also supports Lockwood Publishing’s broader vision for Avakin Life as an evolving social entertainment platform, with continued updates, new content drops and expanded creator-driven experiences planned throughout 2026.

The launch comes during a period of continued growth for the title, as Avakin Life strengthens its position within the social gaming and metaverse-adjacent space by reaching new audiences beyond mobile.