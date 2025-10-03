BBC Studios brings Great British Bake Off to Roblox with Star Baker game

The game extends the popular IP into the mobile-first platform.

Localised versions of the game are available for the UK, US, France, Germany, and Italy.

BBC Studios and Love Productions have launched Star Baker, a new game on the Roblox platform, expanding the intellectual property of The Great British Bake Off.

Developed by Metavision the title will allow players to participate in challenges inspired by the popular television show, including signature bakes, technical challenges, and a showstopper round.

The game has been localised across five territories to align with the regional versions of the show from the UK, US, France, Germany and Italy.

Claire Heys, business development director at BBC Studios Global Productions, said: "We’re always looking for exciting ways to expand our formats beyond television, and to take this beloved brand to Roblox is a fantastic step in that journey. It’s a fun, creative way for younger audiences to engage with The Great Bake Off and we can’t wait to see the showstoppers they come up with!"

The Roblox platform reports over 110 million daily active users, offering a vast array of games to a broad audience in the user-generated content market.

Titles such as Grow a Garden have seen significant growth, with the game hitting an industry record of 21.3 million concurrent users, surpassing those of PUBG, Fortnite, and others.