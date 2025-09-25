Beyond Games Transmedia Summit speakers and schedule revealed

Top lineup of speakers spearheading the cross-media sectors and full summit schedule revealed ahead of PGC Helsinki.

Registered conference attendees can now access MeetToMatch, scheduling meetings with the biggest global game companies prior to the event.

Less than two weeks until the Nordic games industry gathers in the Finnish capital for two days of top-class b2b games conferencing, it’s time to shine a light on one of the new partner events coming to PGC Helsinki.

In collaboration with Helsinki Film Lab, the conference offers Beyond Games Transmedia Summit, scheduled for the afternoon of October 7th.

Tapping into the major transmedia trend, the summit features talks and panels on challenges and opportunities in the transmedial landscape, providing a chance to meet game companies working in the cross-media sphere alongside creators in film, TV, music, animation, and beyond.

Attending parties will also benefit from a curated matchmaking session, aiming to facilitate conversations and connections shaping the future transmedia landscape.

Meet the speakers

Discover the stellar speakers lined up for Beyond Games Transmedia Summit, you get to meet and learn from

Beyond Games Transmedia Summit schedule

14:00 - Keynote - Slingshotting a brand: The 15-year journey of Angry Birds from nest to global phenomenon

Featured speakers: Eeva Aaltonen, Rovio

14:20 - Story-first branded content: Where creative integrity meets commercial results

Featured speakers: Anne Austen, Independent

14:40 - Bridging cinema and game environments

Featured speakers: Miro Vesterinen, Remedy Entertainment

15:00 - Adapting film and TV worlds into playable stories and vice versa

Featured speakers: Joni Lappalainen, Dreamloop Games Oy - Ann Austen, Independent - Eeva Aaltonen, Rovio - Arttu Laitinen, All Hats

15:40 - Rethinking design loops with applied games

Featured speakers: Niko Pyrhönen, Psyon Games

16:00 - Music and games: BFF’s… or not?

Featured speakers: Simon Usiskin, JWR Ventures

16:20 - Sound as world-building across media

Featured speakers: Petri Alanko, Freelancer

16:40 - Worldbuilding from books: Creative worlds, sustainable returns

Featured speakers: Miro Vesterinen, Remedy Entertainment, Antti Haikala, Anima Vitae

PGC Helsinki at-a-glance

• One ticket, four events (PG Connects + Big Screen Gaming Summit + AI Gamechangers Summit + Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit).

• Over 1,500 global games industry delegates (70% game makers/50% C-level executives).

• Multitrack conference programme.

• More than 150 expert speakers.

• Mobile, PC, Console, AI, HTML5, XR, transmedia and more.

• A comprehensive expo area with booths and meeting spaces.

• Indie dev bonanza through showcase tables, pitching competition, and audience choice award.

• Integrated meeting system for business matchmaking.

• Specialised fringe events connecting investors and publishers with developers.

• Dedicated Careers Zone for recruiters and jobseekers.

• Evening networking reception and the Global Connects Party.

• Top 50 Mobile Game Makers live reveal.

All this (plus plenty more in the stacked two-day schedule) takes place in Helsinki on October 7th and 8th.