Bluey: Let's Play celebrates 75m downloads with biggest update yet

Budge Studios has launched the game's biggest update to date.

Players can now enjoy a new hairdresser and barbecue mini-games.

Custom outfits can be used throughout the game after being saved.

Budge Studios has revealed its biggest update yet for Bluey: Let's Play to celebrate the mobile title's 75 million-download milestone worldwide.

Developed through Budge Studios' partnership with BBC Studios and Ludo Studio, the update is now rolling out and introduces several new gameplay features designed to expand storytelling and interactive play for families.

Since its launch, the game has brought the world of the Bluey television series to mobile players, with the latest additions offering new ways for children and parents to play together.

New offerings

According to Budge Studios, the “highly anticipated" Dress Up Mode feature will allow players to customise characters with hats, outfits and accessories using a swipe-to-style mechanic. Once a look is saved, characters can continue wearing their customised outfits throughout the game.

Moreover, the update also introduces two additional activities. Players can give Dad a makeover by shampooing, curling, braiding or blow-drying his hair, while using items including hair chalk, eggbeaters and water balloons.

There's also a new barbecue activity that lets players prepare skewers, burgers and vegetables, unlock secret recipes and feed characters to trigger humorous reactions.

“Hitting 75 million downloads is a spectacular milestone for us, and it wouldn't have been possible without the incredible collaboration of our partners at BBC Studios and Ludo Studio," said Budge Studios co-CEO Michael Elman.

“To thank our amazing community, we wanted to deliver our biggest update yet. The new Dress Up mode truly unlocks boundless imagination, allowing kids to bring their own personal touch to Bluey’s world and change the way they tell stories in the game."