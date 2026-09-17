Brawl Stars and Duolingo launch global mascot crossover

Duo becomes a boss in a new 20v1 Brawl Stars game mode.

Spike appears inside Duolingo as part of a limited-time Quest.

Completing the Duolingo challenge unlocks Spike in Brawl Stars.

Brawl Stars and Duolingo have launched a global in-app crossover to bring their green mascots Spike and Duo into each other’s worlds.

Taking place from September 19th through September 30th, the collaboration follows weeks of the two mascots trading jabs in comments before their rivalry moves into the games.

Both apps also introduce new events and exclusive rewards. In Brawl Stars, Duo takes over Starr Park as the game’s latest boss, bringing players into his classroom for a series of challenges.

Mascot showdown

There's also a 20v1 Boss Fight mode set inside Duo’s classroom. Players must work together to defeat increasingly powerful versions of Duo while completing quizzes.

Correct answers provide rewards, while incorrect answers can cause players to take damage or be eliminated.

Players can also complete daily lessons as part of a community-wide event, with a final exam on the last day unlocking a collaboration reward.

Meanwhile, Spike has invaded Duolingo, appearing inside lessons as part of a limited-time Quest. Learners can complete daily lessons to progress through the challenge and earn crossover rewards.

Completing the challenge unlocks Spike in Brawl Stars, giving Duolingo users another reason to keep their learning streaks going while participating in the collaboration.