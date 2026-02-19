Brazil Games set to bring over 30 game studios to GDC 2026

Abragames and ApexBrasil are leading the country’s international push.

Brazil is pitching itself as more than Latin America’s largest games market.

Studios now operate across full production, live-ops and external development.

Brazil Games has revealed plans to bring more than 30 companies to GDC 2026 to reinforce the country's position as a growing hub in the global games industry.

Led by Abragames in partnership with ApexBrasil, the delegation spans development, publishing and production services.

The Brazilian Game Developers Association said the goal is to position Brazil not just as Latin America’s largest consumer market, but as a reliable co-development and production partner for international studios and publishers.

Business-ready ecosystem

The showcase also reflects the country’s evolution into a business-ready ecosystem, with studios now active in full production, live-ops support and external development across PC, console and mobile.

On the show floor, Brazil Games will host a mini booth featuring playable titles including Sportia - The Journey, Rogue Reigns and Eden’s Frontier, alongside a range of genres and production scales.

GDC 2026 will also spotlight the newly launched Brazil Games Accelerator, designed to prepare studios for sustained international growth through mentorship and direct access to global partners, investors and publishers.