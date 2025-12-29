The settlement between Apple and Brazil's regulator CADE will last for three years in its current guise.

The deal will see the App Store and iOS open up to alternative payments in-app and off store, while also allowing for alternative marketplaces.

Apple has introduced new fees to take a cut of linkouts, while also implementing a new App Store charge.

Apple faces a $27m fine and the resumption of investigations into its marketplace practices if it does not comply.

Apple’s App store will open up to alternative payments and linkouts in Brazil next year following a settlement between the iPhone giant and regulator CADE.

Apple must now allow developers to promote external offers, including directing users to make transactions outside of the app. The firm must also ensure developers can offer competing payment options alongside Apple Pay within an app.

The settlement will also open up the iOS ecosystem to third-party marketplaces. Apple may still issue warnings to customers but they must be limited in scope and adopt neutral and objective wording.

The currency agreement will last for three years. Apple has up to 105 days to implement the changes on the App Store.

If Apple refuses to comply with the settlement, it may face a fine of up to R$ 150 million ($27m) and the resumption of an investigation into its practices and non-compliance.

New fees

Tecnoblog reports the new terms involve a 5% fee for using Apple Pay, and an App Store commission of 10% (special programs) to 25% (standard). Other fees include a 15% charge for linking to off-store payments and a 5% core technology commission fee. There is no charge for unclickable text referencing off-store deals.

An Apple spokesperson told 9to5Mac that while it believed the changes it’s making in Brazil “will open new privacy and security risks” to users, it has worked to maintain protections against some threats, including keeping safeguards in place for younger users.

“These safeguards will not eliminate every risk, but they will help ensure that iOS remains the best, most secure mobile platform available in Brazil and we will continue to advocate on behalf of users and developers,” read a statement.