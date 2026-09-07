China games market surpasses $50bn for the first time as player base is forecast to hit 769m by 2030

Annual player ARPU exceeded $70 in 2025.

Short-video apps are now the leading game discovery channel in China.

Mini games account for nearly 20% of mobile game spending.

Esports engagement has increased to 51.3% of Chinese players.

China’s video game market generated $51.8 billion in 2025, up 5.4% year-over-year to surpassing the $50bn mark for the first time.

That’s according to a new report from Niko Partners, which forecasts China’s games market will grow another 4% in 2026 to $53.9bn before reaching $59.8bn by 2030, representing a five-year CAGR of 2.9%.

Annual ARPU exceeded $70 for the first time in 2025 and is projected to reach $77.68 by 2030. China’s player base is also forecast to reach 769 million by 2030.

Niko Partners said its outlook is more positive than its November 2025 forecast, driven primarily by stronger-than-expected performance from newly launched titles and legacy evergreen games.

Player behaviour

Short video is now China’s leading game discovery channel, with 41% of players using short video apps to discover games and game information across PC, mobile and console.

Esports engagement has also increased, with 51.3% of players engaging through playing esports games, watching esports events or competing in tournaments, up from 46.5% in 2025.

Mini games are another major growth segment, with 80% of Chinese players having engaged with them. They now account for nearly 20% of mobile game spending, making them an increasingly important part of China’s mobile ecosystem.

Market trends

The report also found that generative AI is expected to become increasingly important across game development and player-facing experiences, while successful live-service games are increasingly evolving into user-generated content platforms.

Niche and boutique genres are also expected to grow, while out-of-app monetisation and direct-to-fan models could improve publisher margins.

China’s 15th Five-Year Plan for 2026-2030 provides a supportive framework for gaming as part of wider efforts around digital innovation and cultural industries.

You can access the full report here.