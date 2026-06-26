Chinese developers file antitrust complaint against Apple over App Store fees

Developers want China's market regulator to investigate and penalise Apple.

The complaint argues Apple has not offered Chinese developers the lowest commission rates.

Apple recently reduced standard App Store commissions in China from 30% to 25%.

A group of 48 Chinese iOS developers has filed an antitrust complaint against Apple over unfair App Store commission rates and abuse of its market dominance in China.

As reported by South China Morning Post, the complaint was submitted to China's State Administration for Market Regulation through an open letter, which claims Apple failed to honour its promise to offer the lowest commission rates in the Chinese market.

The group of developers argued that the iPhone maker continues to impose excessively high costs on local creators while limiting their distribution and payment options.

Regulatory investigation

The complaint follows several previous legal and regulatory challenges against Apple in China. In 2017, a Beijing law firm filed a complaint over app removals and the company's 30% commission on in-app transactions.

A separate lawsuit filed by a Chinese consumer in 2021 over App Store fees was rejected by a Shanghai court in 2024.

Apple has also faced similar scrutiny in other markets. The latest complaint comes after the company reduced App Store commission rates in Brazil and introduced support for alternative app marketplaces.

Earlier this year, Apple lowered its standard commission in China from 30% to 25%, while subscription renewal fees and rates for eligible developers under its Small Business and Mini Apps Partner programmes fell from 15% to 12%.

The developers argued those changes do not go far enough, saying Apple should also allow alternative app marketplaces and payment options that could reduce commissions to as little as 5%.