Chroma Pixel Games expands support for SADC game studios 

Studios from eight African countries have participated in the IGDA Incubation SIG programme.

Support includes mentorship, business development and access to funding opportunities.

ZGDC 2026 attracted more than 300 attendees during its fifth anniversary event.

Zambia-based developer Chroma Pixel Games has expanded its support for emerging game studios across the Southern African Development Community (SADC) through the IGDA Incubation SIG.

The company said it is working towards a SADC-wide government and private sector industry matchmaking initiative aimed at connecting studios with funding opportunities, publishers and investment partners.

The developer added that partners including Carry1st have supported ecosystem growth through developer opportunities and affiliate initiatives.

Support has also included mentorship from industry professionals, business development, publishing readiness, introductions to international partners and market opportunities, as well as access to accelerator, funding and incubation programmes.

Regional collaboration

Chroma Pixels has worked with studios including Adisi Games, GECO Games, WazaDev, Nativity Game Studio and Bumbee Indie Game Studio, alongside participating teams from South Africa, Zimbabwe, DR Congo, Malawi, Namibia, Rwanda and Zambia.

The move towards a more collaborative ecosystem comes after Zambia Game Developers Connect (ZGDC) 2026, held in Lusaka from July 23rd to 25th, marking the conference's fifth anniversary.

The event attracted more than 300 attendees, alongside five exhibitors and 20 volunteers, bringing together developers, esports professionals, educators, students, startups, government representatives and international industry partners.

The SADC Esports Championship qualifiers is set to commence on August 1st, featuring participating countries including Zambia, South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe and DR Congo.

“We cannot leave schools and universities out of this conversation. If we want to build the next generation of creators, they must be in the room today, not tomorrow," said Chroma Pixels Games CEO Edwin Kapesa.

He added: “The Zambian market alone may look small to global platforms. But when SADC moves as one ecosystem, we become a market that cannot be ignored."