Circle Games raises $25m in Series A led by Tencent

Existing investors e2vc, BITKRAFT Ventures, APY Ventures and a16z Speedrun also participated.

Circle Games plans to expand Jelly Escape into additional markets.

The studio aims to at least double its employee count and develop more mobile games.

Istanbul-based mobile game studio Circle Games has raised $25 million in a Series A round led by Tencent, taking its total investment to $32.25m.

As reported by SwipeLine, Circle Games plans to use the new funding to bring its recently released Jelly Escape to additional markets while continuing to grow Sort Express worldwide.

The studio also plans to at least double its employee count and expand its product portfolio with new mobile games.

Circle Games released its first puzzle game, Sort Express globally, with its team focusing on user experience and data analysis during development.

Expanding the portfolio

Circle Games co-founder and CEO Göktürk Balıkcı said Sort Express demonstrated that the studio had taken the right approach to the puzzle genre, while the latest funding gives the team resources to expand that approach.

“In order to be successful in the puzzle genre, it is necessary to establish the details correctly and not to lose that care as the game grows," said Circle Games co-founder and CEO Göktürk Balıkcı. “Sort Express showed us that we had the right approach.

“The real owner of this success is our team, which does not publish any work that it is not proud of. With Tencent leading this round and continuing the support of our investors, who have been with us since day one, we have the resources to take this approach much further.

“We aim to grow our team with people who set the same bar for themselves and make Circle Games one of the most successful game studios to come out of Turkey."

Existing investors e2vc, BITKRAFT Ventures, APY Ventures and a16z Speedrun also participated in the round. Circle Games previously raised $7.25m in a seed round completed in July 2025.