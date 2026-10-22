Clash Royale tabletop game surpasses $100,000 on Kickstarter after reaching target in one hour

Supercell and Maestro Media launched Clash Royale: The Grand Arena's Kickstarter on October 20th, 2026.

The campaign has raised $100,000, four times its $25,000 target.

Players will build eight-card decks around Champions and manage Elixir during battles.

The project joins Maestro Media's Clash of Clans: The Epic Raid tabletop game.

Supercell and Maestro Media’s Clash Royale: The Grand Arena reached its Kickstarter funding goal in just one hour after launching the campaign on October 20th, 2026.

The tabletop game raised $82,000 within that hour, more than three times the original $25,000 requested.

Fans can continue to support the game to reach stretch goals, potentially enabling upgraded acrylic standees and other surprises. At the time of writing, the game has already raised over $100,000.

The game supports two to four players, allowing them to command their forces, deploy cards, launch attacks and counter opponents as they fight to destroy Towers and collect Crowns. The player with the most Crowns wins.

The Grand Arena is expected to bring familiar Clash Royale characters and mechanics, with battles taking place across two lanes. Players must manage their Elixir stocks and can upgrade or add characters to their decks between battles.

Tabletop battles

Designed by David Gordon, Ryan Rodriguez and TAM, the tabletop game allows each player to choose a Champion around which to build an eight-card deck. Their Champion's evolution card will stay with them throughout the game, giving players a base for their strategy as battles progress.

“We’ve spent years building the experience and infrastructure to take great ideas and turn them into games that fans can actually get their hands on,” said Maestro Media founder and CEO Javon Frazier.

“With Clash Royale: The Grand Arena, we’re excited to put that into action once again and finally bring this game to Kickstarter, giving the Clash Royale community a new way to play in a world they already love.”

Supercell head of licensing Andrea Fasulo commented: “Clash Royale has earned its place as a leading mobile strategy game by challenging players to think tactically, adapt and outsmart their opponents. With The Grand Arena, our ambition is to honour that competitive spirit and strategic depth, giving fans a fresh challenge worthy of the game they love."

Fans can visit the Kickstarter campaign page to sign up for an alert when the campaign launches. The game joins Maestro Media's Clash of Clans: The Epic Raid, which was backed on Kickstarter in 2025.

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