Supercell brings Clash Royale to tabletop with new Kickstarter board game

Clash Royale: The Grand Arena is due to launch on Kickstarter on October 20, 2026.

The tabletop game adapts the mobile title’s cards, Elixir management and tower battles for two to four players.

Supercell is bringing Clash Royale to the tabletop with Clash Royale: The Grand Arena, a board game developed with Maestro Media, set to launch on Kickstarter on October 20, 2026.

Designed by David Gordon, Ryan Rodriguez, and TAM, the game supports two to four players who can deploy cards, attack opponents and send their towers across two lanes.

Players will compete to destroy towers and collect crowns, the player holding the most crowns in the end wins.

Transmedia expansion

The tabletop adaptation aims to retain several mechanics from the mobile game, including card-based strategy. Players build eight-card decks around a chosen champion, whose evolution card remains with them throughout the game. Players can upgrade or add characters to their decks between battles.

“Clash Royale has earned its place as a leading mobile strategy game by challenging players to think tactically, adapt, and outsmart their opponents,” said Andrea Fasulo, head of licensing at Supercell. “With The Grand Arena, our ambition is to honour that competitive spirit and strategic depth, giving fans a fresh challenge worthy of the game they love.”

Javon Frazier, founder and CEO of Maestro Media, said the project would give the Clash Royale community another way to engage with the franchise.

The game joins Maestro Media’s Clan of Clans: The Epic Raid, another tabletop adaptation.

Clash of Clans has been exploring other transmedia projects, including a new animated Netflix show called CLASH, currently in pre-production.